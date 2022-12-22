Maybe Metropolis: Pro-Housing Democrats Poised for Action in 2023 After Ousting Obstructionist Seattle Rep. Pollet

By Josh Feit
Before I get to last week’s quiet yet encouraging news out of Olympia—House Democrats removed single family zoning preservationist Rep. Gerry Pollet (D-46, N. Seattle) from his position overseeing housing policy—I’d like to review a couple of other recent, below-the-radar news items that provide context for why such a seemingly picayune parliamentary move in the state legislature matters for Seattle.
First, in October, the Washington State Advisory Council on Historic Preservation decided to okay a request from Wallingford homeowners to put hundreds of houses in Wallingford on the National Register of Historic Places; this week, the National Parks Service made it official.
Expect to see more and more attempts by “In this House” Seattleites to weaponize “historic” districts as a tool against reforming local land use policy to increase affordable housing and density in Seattle.
Meanwhile, another quiet zoning decision reflected the opposite path: Last month, the Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board voted against landmarking the “unremarkable” (as Erica hilariously put it) two-story wood-framed Jai Thai building on Capitol Hill. The decision cleared the way for a new seven-story affordable housing development.
You can attribute Pollet’s NIMBY politics to an old-fashioned brand of lefty populism that elevates provincialism (knee-jerk suspicion of development mixed with tired exhortations about neighborhood “character”) into a fight to preserve single-family zoning.
Unfortunately, these two decisions taken together ultimately reaffirm the prevalence of Seattle’s off-kilter city planning philosophy: Seattle confines multi-story density to the same neighborhoods over and over, while foregoing opportunities for new housing in the hefty majority of the city—75 percent— that’s currently zoned exclusively for detached single-family houses. Sadly, Capitol Hill’s density is a Catch-22 for urbanists: Enthusiastically adding units to one of Seattle’s densest neighborhoods provides fodder for the city’s redundant single-family zones to ward off reforms that could create new housing. This preserves the status quo: Skyrocketing housing prices. The Seattle area has some of the most expensive housing prices in the country, with median rents above $1,700 (over $2,200 in the Seattle region) and a median sale price of $810,000.
It’s no wonder King County says we need to build around 240,000 new affordable units in the next 20 years, or 12,000 new units a year. Currently, we’re nowhere close to that pace; over the last two years, according to the Seattle Office of Housing, the city averaged about 1,300 affordable units a year.
Thankfully, pro-housing folks are fighting to reverse this trend. Witness the long overdue progressive coup in Olympia. Earlier this month, under youthful, new leadership, the state house Democrats finally removed Rep. Gerry Pollet (D-46, N Seattle) as chair of the pivotal House local government committee. As we have been reporting for years, Rep. Pollet has repeatedly used his position to kill pro-housing bills. (No surprise, The Urbanist has also called out Pollet for undermining housing legislation.) You can attribute Pollet’s NIMBY politics to an old-fashioned brand of lefty populism that elevates provincialism (knee-jerk suspicion of development mixed with tired exhortations about neighborhood “character”) into a fight to preserve single-family zoning.
Initially, frustrated with Pollet’s history of watering down pro-housing legislation, the House Democratic Caucus voted in late November to shrink the scope of Pollet’s committee by moving all housing issues into the housing committee, whose chair, Rep. Strom Peterson (D-21, Everett) supports urbanist legislation. Last year, for example, Peterson co-sponsored Rep. Jessica Bateman’s (D-22, Olympia) bill, HB 1782, that would have authorized duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes in residential areas within a half-mile of a major transit stops. It was one of several pro-density bills Pollet helped kill last year.
The move to take housing policy out of Pollet’s committee was orchestrated by a new generation of Democrats who want to send a message that affordable housing (tied to density) will be a top priority in 2023.
Two weeks later—evidently not done sending their message—the caucus voted to remove Pollet as chair of the local government committee altogether, handing the reins to Rep. Devina Duerr (D-1, Bothell), another co-sponsor of last year’s failed density bill.
With much better odds of passing their bills intact out of Peterson’s committee than under Pollet’s provincialism, pro-housing legislators could bring some necessary state governance to Seattle’s failed local policies.
The Seattle Times, whose editorial board shares Pollet’s preservationist POV, ran an editorial last week lamenting the leadership sea change by parroting Pollet’s go-to “local control” mantra, claiming that pro-housing bills would prohibit local governments from enacting affordable housing requirements. That’s untrue. The bills that urbanists like Rep. Bateman have sponsored in previous sessions, including 1782, would merely give local jurisdictions the option to allow multifamily housing in single-family neighborhoods. These proposals left oversight, including affordable housing mandates, to local jurisdictions.
“If we’re really concerned with affordable housing,” Rep. Bateman told PubliCola, “let’s first acknowledge some basic facts: Single-family zoning is 100 percent displacing people and causing gentrification.”
This status quo—not the bogeyman of future development—constitutes a current threat to housing affordability. For example, existing policy not only squeezes supply by making most of the available land in Seattle off-limits to multifamily housing, it also encourages teardowns and McMansions. Rep. Bateman’s pending, more ambitious 2023 proposal will challenge that status quo by authorizing fourplexes in residential areas of cities across the state—anywhere detached single-family homes are allowed.
Data show that even this modest increase in density improves affordability. Portland made fourplexes legal citywide two years ago and the first set of numbers indicates that they are more affordable to rent or purchase than duplexes, triplexes, or single-family homes. Additionally, Bateman said her legislation will create an affordability incentive with a “density bonus” that allows scaling up to sixplexes if two of the units are affordable to people making between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income.
On the state senate side, Sen. Marko Liias (D-21, Everett) is cueing up legislation that would target upzones (more dramatic ones) specifically near transit hubs.
This is all to say, for more news that could end up having big implications in the coming year: Pay attention to the state legislature’s prefiled bills page and watch for new pro-housing legislation. With much better odds of passing their bills intact out of Peterson’s committee than under Pollet’s provincialism, pro-housing legislators could bring some necessary state governance to Seattle’s failed local policies.
7 thoughts on “Maybe Metropolis: Pro-Housing Democrats Poised for Action in 2023 After Ousting Obstructionist Seattle Rep. Pollet”
The new lawsuit filed against the City of Seattle by a local government employee related to the “grand bargain” cost impacts to build on her existing property, and the City’s knowledge of the impact on middle- and low- income housing areas, is a great example, and real life look, and what the heck this is really about and what the heck is going on here when our Council rushes into terrible legislation impacting every day lives they seem to care little about: https://seattlepapertrail.com/new-legal-challenge-to-mha-program/
I see two big problems with the MMH Bill.
First, missing middle housing is not going to solve our issues. It simply doesn’t build enough units, much like the ADU/DADU reforms that have not yielded the predicted units. We need high rise housing, and at best this MMH would give us more 5 over 1 boxes of ticky tacky, with the blight that is floor level retail.
Second, the focus is on 30-80% AMI. We need over 20,000 0-30% AMI units just to meet today’s needs in Seattle alone, and that number only rises daily. What good is ignoring such a large and growing need going to do us?
This write-up is a disservice to readers – including donors – when missing the new lawsuit information and coverage about the rent cartel activity in the Seattle market covered by ProPublica and Seattle Times repeatedly this year. Those suites and coverage do not even cover all the subcontractor management companies like the one used by my building owner which use the same soft-ware. It’s boasted about to “clients” on the real estate giants website in passing in marketing its side business to property owners. I’m in a 13 unit 3 level building in central Fremont with almost no amenities. An approx. 700 ft. 2 bed walk-up with no office or secure delivery etc was almost $2,600 back in 2015 for an old structure that was not seismic retrofitted when rehabbed in 2014. There are constant electric problems and recurring safety and break-in problems.
If ProPublica is going to stay silent on the real dark side of the rental business, zoning is not going to get us far. The crux of the problem is dirty business keeping rental units empty rather than fill at market rate. The tactic has resulted in swinging rents higher than market rate and still churning a profit.
Thank you.
Pardon, we need PubliCola to cover locally – certainly when the topic is directly connected to housing market affordability and what’s been creating that problem – what national outlets like ProPublica have covered and they only captured the biggest, most obvious bit of the local price corruption. In my 13-unit building I helped long-term renting coupled in 1 bedroom units “leap-frog” into empty 2 bedroom units sitting on the market by sharing the unit defects with those people to the apply for and request a “price adjustment” to those units during covid. In November all renters got the 6-months notices for rent increases. No comps exist for the rate increases. Our unit is managed by Crosby & Co by their hidden wing called Seattle Management Services. Despite being a well established company the owner rep uses a non-business email address. It took us filing a public disclosure request with the SDCI for the Owner Rep to get complaint with the rental laws and update the building registration from the last owner – who started the sell to them shortly after flipping it years ago.
Seattle’s Office of Planning and Community Development admitted to me that the recent Zoned Building Capacity Report shows that Seattle has sufficient viable zoning to absorb all the growth in the 20-year plan. Josh, could you do a story on that?
Beware of the Missing Middle Housing bill.
I have been a housing advocate for 20+ years. We all agree we need a lot more housing, at least 250,000 low-income homes statewide. Contrary to the Market Urbanists, just building more high-end units will house more high-income tech workers, but it does not relieve a huge shortage of homes for households earning less than 60% of the Area Median Income, about $34/hr per person. Trickle-down housing takes 40 years to become affordable. We need it now.
The previous Missing Middle Housing bill contained no provisions for affordability nor any anti-displacement measures. In fact, I’ve seen a lot of anti-displacement words, but no programs to help actual families who are forced to move to regain homes in their neighborhoods (to retain families, churches, schools medical care, i.e., support systems).
Worse, the MMH bill is supported by environmentalists who claim adding density per se would preserve urban growth boundaries and decrease car trips. Sprinkling multifamily housing (duplexes up to 6-plexes) everywhere without regard to frequent (15-minute) accessible transit would force low-income families to own a car. In fact, multifamily low-income housing grants include access to frequent transit as one criterion for siting.
About 80% of the rental housing gap is needed by households with incomes <80% of AMI. The questions to be decided are not IF we need much more low-income housing, but where and what kind.
Furthermore, the previous bill would void all impact fees which are allowed under the Growth Management Act to pay for infrastructure. No wonder cities were unhappy. The bill pre-empted local zoning. Cities will never allow this extreme measure. This creates a fight among Democrats, with Republicans opposed.
Last session, in their haste, proponents failed to work with stakeholders beforehand to craft legislation that protects shorelines, steep slopes and wetlands. This is local zoning.The bill was supported by the infill Master Builders and not by the Housing Alliance. Gerry Pollet worked hard with stakeholders to pass it out of his committee and out of Appropriations. It died in Rules, for lack of enough Democratic votes. Stop blaming Pollet and work the problem with pre-empting cities' control of zoning. A bill that simply allowed duplexes, triplexes and ADUs in all single-family zones could pass easily.
We need legislation that strikes a balance.
See http://www.seattlefairgrowth.org
Sarajane Siegfriedt
Community Housing Advocate
I must of missed something here. Since when does dense housing equal affordable housing? It hasn’t so far in Seattle. Tearing down modest houses in R1 neighborhoods and building a posh upscale 4 plex just means that 4 well heeled families from California get a nice place to live in the Emerald City. Doesn’t do jack for the poor bastards making pizza. It’s all about supply and demand…. the supply of rich, creative people who want to live in Seattle will always outstrip the housing supply…and it’s damn near impossible for working class folks to survive in the PNW now. .. (See San Francisco or NYC for details.)
The solution is for people to admit they can’t afford Seattle and just move away. I know so many people in their 30s and 40s living greater Seattle who barely get by, don’t own a home, have no real clear idea of what retirement is going to look for them. There isn’t going to be a political solution to any of this….. ever. Unhealthy attachments often end badly. Just admit you’re in over your head and pack up. There is life outside Seattle..so move. You can thank me later.