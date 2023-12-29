At the Black Lives Memorial Garden, 12/27/23

If you know what the Black Lives Memorial Garden is, and you’re not in favor, you’re probably thinking of filth. Disorder. Eyesores. You are a little bit right, but not for the reasons you think.

Rewind: 2020. The Black Lives Memorial Garden was, in my estimation, one of the only unalloyed goods to come from CHOP/CHAZ. When I think back to that summer, I see babies tear-gassed in their cribs. I see my friends suffering wounds at the hands of Seattle police that would take years to fully heal. I see Antonio Mays, Jr., the teenager from San Diego. He was shot in the head by CHOP security, to resounding silence from activists and much salivating from fascist trolls.

It’s an old story, when you think about it. Out of suffering, a seed. Swords to ploughshares. At a community song event in November or so, someone actually did present the group with the gift of a spade that had been forged from melted-down guns. This garden is lousy with metaphors. So okay, there’s the background. Police violence, autonomous zones, plants. The Seattle Parks Department alleges they conducted some community outreach concerning the garden in 2020 and 2021. They have not provided evidence of any outreach undertaken after 2021.

In the time since, two things have happened: The Black Lives Memorial Garden has hosted Juneteenth events, grieving circles, cooking lessons, pollinator appreciation days, and more. And Seattle’s homelessness crisis has deepened to a profound underworld of human misery.

Put simply, this area of Cal Anderson is gross.

You can go to Nextdoor if you’re hungry for details, or you can call it the natural result of human people with human bodies not having shelter. I’d guess folks congregate in this area because it’s got some of the city’s only public restrooms, as well as a bunch of underutilized spaces. There’s the totally empty wading pool, which I’ve never seen with water in it. There’s something called the “field house.” Sure, if you say so. Whatever the exact reason, the area around BLMG is a place where people feel (sort of) safe and (sort of) out of the way.

A shitty cauldron: The psychic wound of CHOP, the human-abject result of folks living unsheltered, a few plots of indigenous plants. For some of Seattle, BLMG became the scapegoat for everything wrong with the city.