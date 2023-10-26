By Erica C. Barnett
Over the past two weeks, I’ve been rolling out interviews with 10 of the 14 people running for Seattle City Council—from District 1 (West Seattle, Pioneer Square) to District 7 (downtown, Magnolia, Queen Anne). I’ve gathered all those interviews together in one handy post; if you’re a Seattle resident and aren’t sure what district you live in, you can look up your address on the city’s district finder page. Incumbents are marked with an “(I).”
Ballots started arriving in mailboxes last week; mail your ballot or drop it in any ballot drop box by 8pm November 7!
District 1:
Rob Saka (did not respond)
District 2:
Tanya Woo (did not respond)
District 3:
Joy Hollingsworth (canceled interview)
District 4:
District 5:
Cathy Moore (declined interview)
District 6:
District 7:
2 thoughts on “Read PubliCola’s Interviews with This Year’s Council Candidates”
A very through article concerning council members. Thank you.
A very BIASED article concerning councilmembers.