Read PubliCola’s Interviews with This Year’s Council Candidates

By Erica C. Barnett

Over the past two weeks, I’ve been rolling out interviews with 10 of the 14 people running for Seattle City Council—from District 1 (West Seattle, Pioneer Square) to District 7 (downtown, Magnolia, Queen Anne). I’ve gathered all those interviews together in one handy post; if you’re a Seattle resident and aren’t sure what district you live in, you can look up your address on the city’s district finder page. Incumbents are marked with an “(I).”

Ballots started arriving in mailboxes last week; mail your ballot or drop it in any ballot drop box by 8pm November 7!

District 1:

Maren Costa

Rob Saka (did not respond)

District 2:

Tammy Morales (I)

Tanya Woo (did not respond)

District 3:

Joy Hollingsworth (canceled interview)

Alex Hudson

District 4:

Ron Davis

Maritza Rivera

District 5:

Cathy Moore (declined interview)

ChrisTiana ObeySumner

District 6:

Pete Hanning

Dan Strauss (I)

District 7:

Bob Kettle

Andrew Lewis (I)

