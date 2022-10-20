In Dramatic Turnaround, New City Council Map Splits Magnolia to Keep Other Neighborhoods Whole

By Erica C. Barnett
In a dramatic turnaround and victory for organizers with Redistricting Justice for Seattle, the Seattle Redistricting Commission voted 4-1 this week to adopt a map that keeps most of the city’s neighborhoods in cohesive council districts—maintaining the existing boundaries between Districts 4 and 6 rather than dividing Fremont among three districts and splitting Magnolia between Districts 6 and 7 at the ridge that divides west-facing view houses from the city-facing half of the peninsula. The approved map was proposed by commissioner Patience Malaba, executive director of the Housing Development Consortium.
For months, a vocal group of Magnolia residents have argued that “splitting the neighborhood” would dilute their voice in City Hall, particularly on the issue of transportation; the peninsula is connected to the rest of Seattle by three main roads, including the Magnolia Bridge, which is 90 years old and structurally unsound. Some public commenters who wanted to keep Magnolia in a single district based primarily on this single issue also argued, without apparent irony, that advocates for the more equitable RJS map represented “special interests” or were “prejudiced” against white homeowners like themselves.
“We cannot say ‘pass’ when the shared responsibility of living in a community comes to our neighborhood.”—Redistricting Commissioner EJ Juarez
“If we’re truly in this all together, and we have to be in this together, no neighborhood can be exempt from the realities of governance and democracy,” EJ Juarez, a commissioner who offered his own version of the RJS map that included significant changes in north Seattle’s Districts 4 and 5, said Tuesday. “We cannot say ‘pass’ when the shared responsibility of living in a community comes to our neighborhood.”
Only commissioner Greg Nickels, the former mayor, voted against the new map. Addressing Commissioner Rory O’Sullivan, who proposed a map that would have kept Magnolia in one district while combining part of Fremont into District 7 with neighborhoods south of the Ship Canal, Nickels said he disagreed that there was no other option than to divide Magnolia in two. “That simply, to me, is not acceptable,” Nickels said. “I just don’t see a very good rationale for for the splitting of a community that everyone acknowledges is both historic and a community of interest.”
As we’ve noted, the real dividing line in Magnolia is along the ridge defined roughly by 28th Avenue W, with the business district and wealthy homeowners to the west, and more modest houses, along with some of the city’s densest rental housing, to the east. The western half of the neighborhood consistently votes more conservatively than their neighbors to the east—one reason “keeping Magnolia together” really meant diluting progressive and renter voices by moving them out of District 7, which includes downtown Seattle and Queen Anne.
The commissioners will meet at least two more times, including next Tuesday, October 25, at noon. Among other outstanding issues, they plan to consider alternative dividing lines between District 6 and District 7 through Magnolia. District 6 is currently represented by Councilmember Dan Strauss; District 7, by Councilmember Andrew Lewis. All seven districted council seats will be on the ballot next year.
2 thoughts on “In Dramatic Turnaround, New City Council Map Splits Magnolia to Keep Other Neighborhoods Whole”
I find this all quite puzzling. Now Magnolia gets two Councilmembers to call on? My lil hood gets just the one (not including the citywide positions of course). I miss the old system in which Councilmembers had to answer to the whole city and no need to spend the $$$ or community good will on these redistricting exercises.
From the article above…
“As we’ve noted, the real dividing line in Magnolia is along the ridge defined roughly by 28th Avenue W, with the business district and wealthy homeowners to the west, and more modest houses, along with some of the city’s densest rental housing, to the east. The western half of the neighborhood consistently votes more conservatively than their neighbors to the east—one reason “keeping Magnolia together” really meant diluting progressive and renter voices by moving them out of District 7, which includes downtown Seattle and Queen Anne.”
I agree with the new district lines, but “diluting progressive and renter voices” is a good bet to untrue. Progressives are certainly a voice in Seattle, but they are a singular voice for the most part. Just because somebody is renter and not a homeowner doesn’t make them progressive, in the same way that being an African American doesn’t make you progressive. Lefties are constantly trying to bundle different groups into their voting block and that’s never happened much in Seattle history.
Most Seattle politics are hyper local. Folks love their neighborhoods and don’t like the City changing things. I believe that’s both the very best and very worst thing about the City. With the new district alinements I think the east side of Magnolia will have better representation and that’s a good thing. I also think that neighborhood is likely a “no new growth” vote because it’s built out, there’s no parking and residents (renters and homeowners) are likely happy with the way things are now. This new districting line in Magnolia makes the City ever so slightly more conservative if anything.