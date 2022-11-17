SDOT Decries Tactical Urbanism While Allowing Eco-Blocks All Over the City

The Seattle Department of Transportation forgot the first rule of holes when its social media rep posted a testy defense of SDOT’s decision to swiftly eliminate an unauthorized crosswalk at a dangerous Capitol Hill intersection.
Responding to a person who posted a photo of an SDOT crew power-washing the guerrilla crosswalk away, SDOT wrote, “We are always interested in working with residents and businesses on ways to make walking safer and more comfortable and will evaluate the intersection to see how we might replace the unauthorized crosswalk. In the meantime, it will have to be removed. Improperly painted crosswalks give a false sense of safety which puts pedestrians in danger. There are better ways for people to work w/ us to indicate crossing improvement needs & to make sure changes achieve what is intended—get people to their destinations safely.”
In response, hundreds of Seattle residents piled on with stories about their own often-futile attempts to get SDOT to improve pedestrian safety in their neighborhoods, mocked (and interrogated) the idea that “unofficial” paint makes crosswalks less safe, and questioned why the department leaped into action to remove the guerrilla crosswalk while telling Seattle residents that their requests for safety improvements would need to go through the years-long Seattle Process.
Then, amid the furor, Mayor Bruce Harrell’s new SDOT director jumped in the thread, lashing out at one poster (among many) who suggested that SDOT’s primary mission is to make the city safe for cars (a pretty common charge against city transportation departments nationwide.) “There is not a single person at SDOT who comes to work hoping fewer people cross the street. This is a propagandistic comment that is pure disinformation,” Spotts wrote.
“Political participation is not the same as altering the public right of way yourself. Folks are invited to participate in all sorts of ways and we are listening.”—SDOT director Greg Spotts, responding to tweets supporting a guerrilla crosswalk on Capitol Hill
Down that thread, Spotts responded to a tweet about SDOT’s utter indifference to the illegal placement of “eco blocks” to prevent homeless people from parking in public rights-of-way around the city. “Placing of ecoblocks is not acceptable And I’m unwilling to pull SDOT crews off important safety projects to remove ecoblocks,” Spotts wrote. (In other words—as SDOT has told this publication before—it is actually acceptable, in the sense that SDOT will continue to accept it.) Even further downthread, Spotts mentioned another issue with unauthorized crosswalks, one not directly related to safety: “Liability.”
In response to the backlash, SDOT issued a statement that continued in the same chiding tone. “We have heard the message loudly and clearly that the public wants more crossing and safety improvements. We appreciate the passion which has driven someone to paint their own crosswalk, however this is not the right way to voice your desire for change,” the statement reads. “There are standards which we are legally required to follow when painting a crosswalk. The unauthorized markings at E Olive Way and Harvard Ave E have been removed because they do not comply with city standards.”
Eco-blocks, which also do not comply with city law (and which residents use explicitly to deprive people of places to live), apparently do not rise to the level of urgency created by unauthorized lines on the ground.
12 thoughts on “SDOT Decries Tactical Urbanism While Allowing Eco-Blocks All Over the City”
Ecoblocks prevent cars from parking on City streets, and they are illegal. They are not a temporary solution to anything.
Ecoblocks are no more illegal than shooting heroin in Seattle. I wouldn’t hold my breath for either of these two things to go away for years to come. The old saying is, “Rome wasn’t built in a day”…. and Seattle won’t be cleaned up any time soon.
I think an NPO should rent a semi and the appropriate piece of construction equipment to collect all the illegal ecoblocks in the city and use them to build walls for a homeless shelter. After all, as abandoned property, an obstruction, and litter, they can be removed by anybody. Sure, the structure wouldn’t be up to code and the city would tear it down. But they’d be out of the way and it would be more evidence of just how cruel the city government really is.
People and businesses are threatened by crime and unsanitary conditions spilling over from encampments. If the city can’t provide safety for businesses to operate and homeowners to live in safety – then they should have a right to put up ecoblocks until a level of safety can be provided.
Fun fact, not getting run over is also safety, and pedestrians are threatened by cars at this intersection (I actively avoid it despite it being a legal crossing) so I think your argument is to allow guerilla crosswalks.
Or is safety from cars a less important form of safety?
Spotts is definitely a Harrells-era department head, and Sara Nelson, proud illegal-ecoblock flaunter, is definitely a Harrells-era Councilmember. Ironically, Nelson, with fellow Councilmember Alex Pedersen, wrote a law-and-order op-ed in the Seattle Times.
If we painted the eco blocks with something like “We Hate Poor People” or something, is that vandalism since no one wants to admit that they own them?
I’d love to see that happen! Who they really hate are vehicle residents.
Keep it simple. Paint dicks on them. Lots and lots of dicks.
Words are complicated and confusing. People reappropriate meanings. People interpret them to mean the opposite, if that serves them. That never happens with the classic drawing of a dick. Everybody knows what that is, and everybody knows what it means. Classic.
Some of them have been stenciled with “Without Shelter People Die” and “Someone used to live here”…. Would love to see more of that!
The ecoblocks we’re installed only after years of inaction allowing illegal encampments to proliferate. We all saw that increases in crime, vandalism, trash and unsanitary conditions occurred surrounding these encampments. People and businesses pay taxes for city services – the largest of which is public safety. If the services aren’t being provided citizens/businesses should be allowed this temporary solution until the safety function can again be provided.
Understandable position… Do you feel the same about renegade crosswalk paint? (Not a trick question – just curious how people are reacting to this situation!) I’m inclined to want to let an unauthorized crosswalk stick around until a better solution is found…